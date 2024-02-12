Farmers ‘Chalo Dilli' protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security till 12 March
Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Ghazipur border ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on February 13.
The order will remain in force till 12 March 2023 unless withdrawn earlier, according to Delhi Police.
