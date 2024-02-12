Ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on February 13, Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Ghazipur border.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said the order will remain in force till 12 March 2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and several other farmers' unions and associations have announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday to hold a protest outside the Parliament to press their demands.

According to the Delhi Police, there is an "imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest and potential for violence" based on the "past experience" of the 2020 farmers' agitation, Section 144 has been imposed on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

The Delhi Police has prohibited the gatherings of five or more persons with or without weapons in the entire jurisdiction of the national capital.

Besides, blocking of roads, and passages and conducting a procession by the farmers have also been banned in Delhi as per the latest order.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the entry of tractor trolleys, trucks, or any other vehicles transporting individuals or materials like sticks, guns, swords, and firearms while entering into the city, Delhi Police said in its latest order.

All vehicular traffic originating from the borders of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and heading towards Delhi will be subjected to rigorous inspection, the Delhi Police ordered ahead of the Farmers Protest.

The Delhi Police has also prohibited the use of amplifiers at any private vehicle, public building, or public place in view of the protest by farmers.

The protesting farmers are adamant about a piece of legislation guaranteeing MSP, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.

They are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

