Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march: SC Bar association urges CJI to take action against ‘erring’ protesters
The Supreme Court Bar Association has requested the Chief Justice of India to take action against farmers who tried to forcibly enter Delhi and disrupt daily life.
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to take action against "erring farmers" for trying to enter Delhi forcibly in a bid to create "nuisance" and disturb the daily life of citizens.