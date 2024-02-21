Farmers' Delhi Chalo march today: Traffic restrictions, security beefed up at Delhi borders and NCR region
Farmers to resume 'Delhi Chalo' agitation towards national capital on Wednesday. Police heighten security at Delhi borders, deploy personnel and barricades, and close lanes at border points.
Farmers will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation towards the national capital on Wednesday, February 21. Police officials have heightened security arrangements at various borders of Delhi and the national capital region, warning commuters to brace for traffic congestion.