Farmers will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation towards the national capital on Wednesday, February 21. Police officials have heightened security arrangements at various borders of Delhi and the national capital region, warning commuters to brace for traffic congestion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police informed that it has already deployed many police personnel and multi-layered barricades have been settled at Tikri and Singhu border. These two border points of Delhi and Haryana have also been sealed. In addition, two lanes of the Ghazipur border have been shut.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police said, "On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Delhi, farmers have planned to converge on private vehicles and tractors in Greater Noida at the Knowledge Park metro station. They will cover the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout, and Moser Bear roundabout during the march, said police.

The cops added that diversions can be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout, and Surajpur Chowk, if required today. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to commute during traffic diversions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and issued the traffic helpline number 9971009001, in case of emergency.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar government extended the temporary ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state till Wednesday i.e. February 21 in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

The state government in its order stated that the conditions are still critical and tense in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts and that there is a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and disturbance of law and order in these districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order has been issued under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.

Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!