Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Enters Day 3: Key border points closed, movement of traffic affected
As the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest enters its third day on February 15, the key Delhi-Haryana border points of Tikri and Singhu remained closed, while only Ghazipur has allowed movement, affecting traffic in the national capital
Two crucial border points connecting Delhi and Haryana remain closed for traffic on the third day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 15, PTI reported. Security personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, are strategically deployed in the national capital.
With board exams commencing, authorities advise students in Delhi to leave early for their examination centres due to traffic disruptions, particularly in the city's border areas, amid the farmers' protest.
Security personnel at the Singhu border tested the Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), a system that can generate extremely high-frequency sounds to disperse crowds, according to sources.
A senior Delhi Police officer highlighted the tightened security arrangements this time, learning from past experiences.
In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow in Delhi amid the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on day two, the Delhi traffic police implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. Multiple layers of barricades have been set up, including barbed wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers to prevent a repeat of the 2020-21 protests.
Protesters' Plans: Meeting in Chandigarh with Union Ministers
Farmer leaders plan to meet with three Union ministers in Chandigarh on Thursday, following which the protesters will decide their next course of action.
This marks the third day of the farmers' agitation, pressing the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price for crops and a loan waiver.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
