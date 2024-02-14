Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he doesn't think the China border is fortified the way the national capital is, adding that it's a democratic right of the farmers to protest and to be heard in the national capital.

The member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram was reacting over the ongoing farmers' protest near different borders of the national capital demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, a complete waiver of farmer debts, pensions for farmers, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. “It's a democratic right of the farmers to protest and come and be heard in the National capital. I don't think the border with China is fortified the way this city is fortified. The government should have learnt a lesson from the previous farmers' agitation- consult the stakeholders. Last time it took a year-long agitation before the government surrendered and withdrew...," Tharoor said.

It is important to note that the farmers are marching towards the national capital after their demands remained inconclusive in a meeting with a team of Union ministers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said the farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said efforts are on to engage the protesting farmers in a constructive dialogue. Appealing for a conducive environment for dialogue, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda expressed his readiness to hold discussions considering all viewpoints

"I had already said that our efforts to hold positive discussions with the farmers' union will continue. Farmers' organizations must understand that the decision on the law that is being talked about cannot be taken in such a way that people criticize the situation without thinking and understanding in the coming days. Rather, we should try to keep in mind all the aspects of it and discuss it," ANI quoted the Agriculture Minister as saying.

The minister urged the farmers' organisations to avoid actions that disrupt daily life.

"The second thing is that the farmers will also have to pay attention to this, especially the leaders of those organisations who are connected with the farmers' organisation and are saying such things that do not affect the common life of the people. The common life of the people should not be troubled in any way. Creating difficulties for the common people, I think, instead of solving the problem, the problem becomes more complicated. Therefore, I will request the farmers' organizations today that they should maintain the atmosphere of dialogue..." Munda said.

Separately, long traffic jams were seen on Wednesday on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border due to the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, authorities lobbed multiple rounds of teargas shells to disperse farmers who were approaching the police barricade to resume the 'Dilli Chalo' protest today.

Delhi police have also enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies to ensure law and order situation in the national capital.

