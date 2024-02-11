Amid calls issued by farmer organisations to march to national capital Delhi on February 13, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has prepared cement barricades, iron nails, suspension of internet, suspension of bulk SMS services, and heavy police deployment to block the farmers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In what seems like a possible repeat of the 2020 Farmers' Protest against implementation of minimum support price (MSP), farmers are planning to march to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their various demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday said the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said three Union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai -- will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Farmers' ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest: Haryana Govt prepares to block march -According to media reports, route diversions and a seven-tier security cordon are also a part of the elaborate arrangements.

-Haryana government authorities' men were seen drilling iron nails on the roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-All the borders of Haryana with Punjab have been sealed with huge cement barricades and barbed wires.

-Section 144 has been imposed in many districts of Haryana and CRPF and other security agencies have also been deployed along with the police force.

-According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barricading by police and local administration being done as security being enhanced in Ambala in view of farmers' call for march to Delhi

-The Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu was closed for vehicular movement towards Ambala and Delhi. It even led to a massive traffic jam inconveniencing commuters travelling towards Ambala.

-The Ghaggar river bed has also been dug up to prevent farmers from reaching the highway through tractors, said officials.

-The Haryana government has also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa - ahead of the farmers' proposed march. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-This comes even as the farmers are readying their tractor trolleys to participate in the march. In Rajpura, farmers took out a tractor march as part of their preparations to head towards Delhi.

-People can contact dial-112 during any untoward situation, an advisory stated.

Farmers' ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest More than 200 farmer unions are expected to begin the march on February 13 over several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The farmer leaders had said the Central ministers assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon but they had also stated that their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march stands. The ministers, meanwhile, have invited the farm union leaders for a meeting a day before the march - on March 12 - in Chandigarh

The farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!