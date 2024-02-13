Farmers’ Delhi march gathers at Haryana border

Though the protesters are still far from the capital, traffic crawled at a snail’s pace at many places in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) because of the barricades regulating access to key roads. For many, the protests revived memories of 2020, when thousands of farmers gathered outside Delhi, demanding a repeal of three new farm laws. The protest was withdrawn after the government relented, but on the condition that it will take measures to make the MSP regime wider and more effective. The laws were repealed, but an expert committee set up in July 2022 to resolve the matter is yet to submit any report.