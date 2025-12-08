Digital market falters, leaves farmers with fewer buyers and weaker returns
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 08 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Rajasthan has reported major glitches in the rollout of e-NAM 2.0, forcing farmers back to local mandis and risking lower prices. The agriculture ministry acknowledges issues and is addressing feedback as the platform aims to improve market access and returns for farmers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government's move to upgrade its digital farm marketplace, meant to give farmers access to more markets and better prices, has run into implementation glitches, with Rajasthan reporting data mismatches, login issues, and stalled mandi operations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story