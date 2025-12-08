Digital market falters, leaves farmers with fewer buyers and weaker returns

“Any disruption during the transition is therefore seen as significant, especially during the peak arrival season of kharif crops. When e-NAM is not working and farmers have to sell their produce in the physical mandi, they lose access to competitive bidding from multiple mandis, and must rely only on the traders present locally on that day, which reduces competition and can lead to lower prices," said the first of the two persons cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.