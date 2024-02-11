In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' call by Punjab farmers on February 13, the Haryana Police has issued traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Delhi to Punjab, Haryana and the other way round. CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has also imposed Section 144 in Panchkula when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands. Furthermore, Haryana has also suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13. According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. Additionally, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts—Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa—from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Iron nails, cement barricades await demonstration in Haryana | Top 10 updates As per Haryana Police, due to the call of farmer organisations protest on 13 February, there is a possibility of traffic disruption on the main roads going from Haryana to Punjab from the afternoon of 10 February.

"The general public is requested to avoid traveling towards Punjab. Do it only in necessary circumstances," Haryana Police said.

Also Read: ‘Chalo Delhi’: Farmers' protest on February 13. What we know so far| 10 points As per the Police, in case of any traffic disruption on NH-44 Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, passengers going from Chandigarh to Delhi should reach Delhi via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra or via Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

In another tweet on X, it said that passengers going from Delhi to Chandigarh can reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh.

In addition to this, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur also inspected Tatiana Block in view of the march of farmer organisations to Delhi on 13 February and also gave necessary guidelines to the officers and employees of the district administration and police, the Haryana Police said.

Check full detailed advisory here Delhi to Chandigarh As per the advisory issued by Ambala police, for vehicles going from Delhi to Chandigarh, - they can go to Chandigarh via Delhi Sonipat → Panipat → Karnal → Indri → Ladwa or Karnal Kurukshetra → Umri Chowk → Ladwa → Radaur → Yamunanagar NH 344A → Mullana → Shahzadpur → Barwala → Panchkula.

-Passengers can also go to Chandigarh via Kurukshetra → Shahbad → Saha → Shahzadpur → Panchkula.

For commuters travelling from Delhi to Punjab and Punjab to Delhi Vehicles coming from Delhi to Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar etc. in Punjab → Sonipat → Panipat → Karnal → can take turn left from Pipli Cheek and go to Kurukshetra→ Pehiya Cheek→ Patiala→ Ludhiana → Jalandhar → Amritsar.

If commuters from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiyala from Punjab are travelling to Delhi, then they can go through Amritsar → Jalandhar→ Ludhiana→ Cheeka → Pehwa NH-152D.

Chandigarh to Delhi Vehicles going from Chandigarh to Delhi can go to Delhi via Panchkula→ Ramgarh→ Barwala→ Shahzadpur →Gulana→ National Highway No. 344→ Yamunanagar→ Radaur→ Ladwa→ Indri→ Karnal→ Panipat→ Sonipat. They can also go to Delhi via Panchkula → Ramgarh→ Barwala→ Shahzadpur→ Saha→ Shahbad→ Pipli→ Karnal.

Hisar to Chandigarh Vehicles going from Hisar to Chandigarh can go to Barwala → Narwana→ Kaithal →Cheeka → Patiala → Chandigarh.

Chandigarh to Hisar Commuters can take Chandigarh→ Patiyala → Chika → Kaithal Narvana → Barwala and reach Hisar

Vehicles going from Narnaul, Delhi and Rohtak to Chandigarh Commuters can go to NH 152D → Patiala → Descend from Pehwa Cut →Chika →Patiyala →Chandigarh

Vehicles going from Chandigarh to Rohtak, Delhi, Narnaul can take Chandigarh →Patiala → Cheeka → Pehwa Cut to NH 152D

Ambala to Chandigarh Vehicles going from Ambala to Chandigarh can go to Chandigarh from Ambala Cantonment → Capital Chowk via Saha → Shahzadpur→ Ramgad → Panchkula.

Ambala to Delhi Commuters can go to Delhi via Ambala Cantonment → Capital Chowk→ Saha → Shahbad→ Kurukshetra→ Karnal.

Ambala to Narayangarh Commuters can take Ambala Cantonment → Capital Chowk→Shahzadpur to reach Narayangarh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

