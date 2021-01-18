The farmers who have been protesting for almost two months against the three new farm laws are firm on holding the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day and vowed to continue their sit-in demonstration till the agriculture laws are repealed.

"We are prepared to sit in protest till May 2024... Our demand is that the three laws are taken back and the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

The declaration from the agitating farmer unions came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing today on the issue of Agri bills and ongoing protests on Delhi's borders for more than 50 days.

The apex court would also hear a plea of the central government today, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the protesting farmers' tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of the Republic Day on 26 January.

During the ninth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre over the contentious farm laws, BKU leader Tikait had said that the farmers will withdraw the tractor march on Republic Day if the top court orders. However, the farmers are now firm on their stand to hold a tractor rally on R-Day.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmer unions to discuss "alternatives" to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for 19 January.

Stressing that the farmer unions should give up their "stubborn" stand after the SC's stay on the laws on 12 January, Tomar said they should come for a clause by clause discussion.

"Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn," the Agriculture Minister said while speaking to reporters before leaving for his home constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

'No disruption of the R-Day parade'

Addressing a press meet at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful."

"There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors," he added.

The government has so far held nine rounds of formal talks with 41 farmer unions but has failed to break the logjam as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

