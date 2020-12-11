Farmers from Amritsar in 700 tractors to join protests in Delhi

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee begin their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws. The farmers' protest enters the 16th day on Friday.

"Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," says SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee.

Meanwhile, Tikri and Dhansa borders will remain closed for all kinds of traffic movements due to the ongoing protest. And the traffic police have also issued an advisory to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing.

On Thursday, farmers held a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border and threatened to block railway tracks if their demands are not met. "We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon," farmer leader Boota Singh said.

Addressing reporters at the Singhu border, where they have been protesting for 16 days, farmers said they have decided to block all toll plazas by December 12 and will sit on dharna in front of DC offices.

The farmer unions also reiterated that they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways leading to Delhi.

"Now not just Punjab, but all farmers will go and take the protest to railway tracks across India," the farmers said in the press meet.

"Jaipur-Delhi road to be jammed and continue to remain jammed," they said.

If the Centre will repeal these laws, what is going to be the govt’s loss?" the farm leaders added.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assura





