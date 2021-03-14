OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers get summer-ready, build brick houses at Singhu border near Delhi

Farmers get summer-ready, build brick houses at Singhu border near Delhi

Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in Delhi. (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 08:42 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Having faced chilly winters, heavy rains, and other restrictions, the construction of these concrete structures are among a slew of measures that the farmers are taking to prepare themselves for the impending Delhi summer

With Delhi bracing for summer, the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws since November last year, have now started constructing brick houses at the Singhu border protest site.

Having faced chilly winters, heavy rains, internet curbs and other restrictions to confine their movement - such as barbed wires - over the past few months, the construction of these concrete structures are among a slew of measures that the farmers are taking to prepare themselves for the impending Delhi summer amid a deadlock with the Centre.

"These permanent brick structures are being constructed by farmers at individual levels as a preparation for summers in order to install fans, coolers, and ACs, and to keep out flies and mosquitoes," said Paramjit Singh of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

The need for houses was also felt because tractor-trolleys -- the go-to shelter for most farmers in winter -- get hot quickly in summers, he added.

The demonstrators are spending on the construction material but saving on the cost of labour; the estimated cost for building each house is about 20,000 to 25,000.

Even as over 100 days have passed and no immediate end to the protest is in sight, this also sends a message to those in the government that the farmers are in for a "long haul" and won't leave till their demands are met, another member of the SKM said.

The government and farmers have not yet reached a conclusion on three farm laws even after more than 10 rounds of talks.

On 26 March, an all-India strike or Bharat Bandh has been called by protesters' bodies as they complete four months of agitation.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

"This government is having a misconception that the farmers would leave the site without getting their demands fulfilled. We won't and that has been our stand since the beginning," Abhimany Kohar, a senior member of SKM told PTI.

"The construction of permanent houses tells everyone about the determination of our farmers. We are preparing for the long haul, six months or one year, we won't budge," he added.

Besides concrete houses, the farmers were also seen beautifying the surrounding area by planting trees and flowers. They are also putting up benches and make-shift canopy to give farmers some respite from the scorching heat during the day.

Earlier, the presence of a salon, a foot-massage parlour, a tailoring stall and washing machine stations at the protest site had hogged the headlines.

