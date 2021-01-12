Farmers, govt dig in; SC may stay the laws

The court said it has to pass some order so that the situation can be dealt with more calmly. The attorney general asked the court whether farmers will continue to seek repeal of the laws before the panel. He added that if they don’t agree to a clause-by-clause discussion of the Act, the panel is doomed to fail. In response, the Chief Justice said the lawyers appearing for farmers and the unions must talk to them about the purpose of the committee and how it is in the public interest.