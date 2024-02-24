Farmers halt ‘Delhi Chalo’ march till 29 Feb as focus shifts to youth's death, says ‘agitation will get bigger’ | 10 pts
The farmers' march to the national capital is postponed until February 29 due to a youth's death, Shubhkaran Singh, during the protest. Leaders demand a case against Haryana police before allowing autopsy or cremation
Farmers' march to the national capital has been halted till February 29 as groups leading the agitation turned their focus to the death of a youth in the ongoing protest. They claim they will not allow an autopsy or the cremation of the youth till the Punjab Police files a case against police in Haryana.