Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws , the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting forth six demands. Despite the prime minister's surprise Friday announcement of repealing the three farm laws, farmer leaders have maintained they won't budge until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament.

Here are the six demands SKM made in their letter to PM Modi:

1) MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop.

2) Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021'," the letter read.

3) The umbrella body of farmers' unions also sought withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws.

4) It also sought removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021'.

5) Providing compensation and rehabilitation support for the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation. Land should be allotted at the Singhu Border to build a memorial for the deceased farmers.

6) The SKM's demands included the sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri

