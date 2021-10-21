Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers have right to protest but they can't block roads indefinitely: SC 

Farmers have right to protest but they can't block roads indefinitely: SC 

Premium
A farmers protest at Naraingarh in Haryana’s Ambala district
1 min read . 02:22 PM IST PTI

  • A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to farmers protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found. 

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found. 

“Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked." the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said.

“Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked." the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said.

The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Actor Ananya Panday summoned by NCB today

Premium

100 cr vaccination-mark: WHO chief congratulates PM Mod ...

Premium

100 crore vaccination milestone: Serum CEO Adar Poonawa ...

Premium

UP election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises smartphones, ...

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Actor Ananya Panday summoned by NCB today

Premium

100 cr vaccination-mark: WHO chief congratulates PM Mod ...

Premium

100 crore vaccination milestone: Serum CEO Adar Poonawa ...

Premium

UP election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises smartphones, ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!