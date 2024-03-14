Farmers hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Delhi today, traffic advisory issued | Top 10 updates
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to press for farmers' demands including MSP law. Over 50,000 farmers expected to attend.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP) today, Thursday.
