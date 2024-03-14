The Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to press for farmers' demands including MSP law. Over 50,000 farmers expected to attend.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP) today, Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates on ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ below,

1) On Monday, SKM held a meeting to take stock of preparations for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. After the meeting, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that farmers of Punjab are eager to participate in the mahapanchayat in large numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) To obtain permission to hold the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan, a team from SKM is in touch with the Delhi Police and the administration. Pal assured that the mahapanchayat would be peaceful.

3) Farmers from different parts of the country will go to Delhi in buses and trains instead of tractor trolleys, Pal said, adding, “elections or no elections, we have nothing to do with that. Our struggle will continue till our demands are met."

4) The SKM said the coordination committees concerned and subcommittees met on March 13 and gave final touches to all preparations and arrangements. Over 50,000 farmers are likely to attend the Mahapanchayat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) "Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls upon farmers, agricultural workers and common people of India including those in coordination with SKM like Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, other Trade Unions, Women's Organizations, Student’s Organizations, Youth Organizations and Democratic Organizations to participate in large numbers and make this historic Mahapanchayat a grand success," it said in a statement.

6) To avoid jams and congestion on the roads in the capital due to the Mahapanchayat, Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory. It said that between 6 am and 4 pm, traffic will be regulated on the following roads – Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Minto Road, etc.

7) Moreover, there will be traffic diversion on several roads from 6 am. These include Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, R/Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) The police also advised commuters to keep "sufficient" time at hand while planning journeys through the above-mentioned roads. It also said that commuters must make maximum use of public transport, especially the Delhi Metro.

9) It further stated that people going towards the airport, railways stations, or bus stands "are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand".

10) The Kisan Mahapanchayat aims to put pressure on the political parties to include their demands in the election manifestos, the SKM leader said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!