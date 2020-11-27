Home >News >India >Farmers inch closer to Delhi-Haryana border, cops use tear gas, water cannons: Latest Updates
Tear gas is released to stop farmers opposing the farm law from entering Delhi at Singhu border. (REUTERS)

Farmers inch closer to Delhi-Haryana border, cops use tear gas, water cannons: Latest Updates

2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 10:29 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Farmers, who are now only a few kilometres away from Delhi, have been stopped from entering the national capital at Singhu border
  • 'We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest,' a farmer said

Thousands of farmers from Punjab have been stopped from entering the national capital at the Haryana-Delhi border (Singhu border) on Friday amid protests against the Centre's new farm laws.

The police has also enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks, water cannons and tear gas shells, and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering Delhi as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

  • After face-off with police at multiple places, farmers, who are now only a few kilometres away from Delhi, have been stopped from entering the national capital at Singhu border. "We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest," says a farmer.ANI

  • Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee prepare in Amritsar stock up essentials in trolleys for their tractor rally towards Delhi. "We have loaded food material for a month and cooking utensils in our trolleys. We're all headed towards Delhi now," a farmer told news agency ANI.
  • Visuals show traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border due to checking of vehicles by the police amid farmers' protest march. CISF personnel have also been deployed on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

  • A protesting farmer said, "No matter what, we will proceed to Delhi. We are travelling with our families carrying ration for six-months."

  • "It is expected that more than 50,000 farmers will be standing at the Delhi border by today evening. The numbers are expected to swell through the night as thousands of tractors and trolleys are carrying farmers, women and children from interior areas of Punjab," a statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.
  • The Delhi Police have closed traffic movement at the Singhu Border in view of the farmers’ protest. Cops are using tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Delhi border.

  • The farm leaders and farmers organisation said that they won't return until the government's three farm laws, which leave them vulnerable to big corporates and threaten their livelihood, are repealed.

