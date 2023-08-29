Farmers protest in Maharashtra demanding compensation for their land, leading to clashes with police and detentions.

Farmers led a protest against the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, demanding proper compensation for their land. The agitators thronged Mumbai's Mantralaya building before jumping onto protective nets placed on the first floor of the state's administrative headquarters. The Eknath Shinde-led government has assured of a resolution in the coming days as Opposition leaders rebuked the ruling coalition.

“I had called the farmers here today. They have had a meeting with (State minister) Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days and a resolution will be found," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde explained.

Visuals shared online showed the farmers crowding inside the Mantralaya building with placards and posters. Many were also spotted sitting in midair or walking along the netted area while brandishing posters.

Police personnel were also seen clambering onto the nets to pull the farmers back. Some of the protesters were eventually detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.

Maharashtra minister Dadaji Bhuse was also seen speaking to the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

"If the government had heard the voices of the farmers before they jumped (on the protective net in Mantralaya), then such a thing would not have happened today. The government should hear the problems being faced by the farmers despite the fact that doing such a protest in Mantralaya is not right. The drought situation in Maharashtra is dangerous..." said NCP leader Rohit Pawar.

Earlier in April this year, more than 15,000 farmers from Maharashtra had set out on a foot march in Ahmednagar district to press for their various demands including adequate compensation for land acquisition and remunerative price for milk, cotton and other crops.

Last year the Shinde-Fadnavis government had approved an increased compensation package for farmers whose land was to be used for the construction of an electricity tower by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

(With inputs from agencies)