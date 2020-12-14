Farmers' leaders on hunger strike today as protest intensifies: Latest updates

As protests against the government's new farm laws intensifies, all leaders of farmers' bodies are on a hunger strike today. Despite several round of talks with the government, farmers have said the protests will continue till the new farm laws are repealed. In view of nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.

Farmer's protest intensifies: Here are the latest developments

1) Leaders of agitating farmer unions are holding a one-day hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm today. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday.

2) The farmers' protest will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.

3) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast today and appealed to the central government “to shun ego and scrap the legislation".

4) On Sunday, Delhi-Jaipur was closed for a few hours as farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana started marching towards the national capital. More than 4,000 policemen were on duty in Gurgaon and Faridabad to stop the march.

5) The government has been mulling ways to reach out to the farmers more effectively and on Sunday Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Som Parkash, accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab, met Home Minister Amit Shah.

6) The farmers have warned of intensifying the stir in coming days amid a deadlock in talks, several Union Ministers have repeatedly alleged that the farmers’ protests have been hijacked by Maoists, Leftists and anti-national elements, a charge denied by the union leaders spearheading the agitation.

7) Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

8) Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been critcising the government over the handling of the protests. Thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since late November.

9) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

10) Five rounds of talks have failed to end the stalemate and the sixth was cancelled on December 9.

