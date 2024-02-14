Farmers’ leaders to meet union ministers after police use pellet guns, tear gas on protesters
Three cabinet ministers – Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityananda Rai – who had met farmers twice before the march began are expected to engage in another round of talks around 5 pm on Thursday.
A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening between the leaders of agitating farmers and union ministers, according to Punjab government officials who attended a meeting between three farmer leaders and intelligence officers on Wednesday.
