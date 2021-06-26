Farmers march: Delhi police ups security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders

According to a statement by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points, “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas" (save agriculture, save democracy) is being marked all over India on Saturday on the completion of seven months of the farmers’ protests and 46 years after promulgation of Emergency in India in 1975.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}