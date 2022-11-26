Farmers march to Raj Bhavan in Rajasthan's Jaipur over demand for MSP

Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday staged a march from the Shaheed Smarak to the Civil Lines in Jaipur, calling on the government to fufil their demands related to the minimum support price. Farm unions across the nation marched on Saturday
To protest against the government's inaction towards their demands related to MSP, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday staged a march from the Shaheed Smarak to the Civil Lines in Jaipur.
Before staging a march, farmers initially gathered to conduct a meeting at the Shaheed Smarak. Later, they marched toward the Civil Lines. Following the completion of their march, protesting farmers also submitted their demands to the Governor.
Mentioning the historic back out of the centre in taking back the three farmer laws, farmer leader Rajaram Meel highlighted the long war fought by the farmers against the three farm laws.
"After that, the government promised an MSP guarantee and return of the electricity law in a written agreement on December 9, 2021. But the promises haven't been fulfilled even today. This is a complete betrayal of farmers. Today marks the start of the 'next phase of the Farmer Protests," he said.
Another farmer leader, Comrade Amra Ram, also criticised the government for making false promises.
“The farmers have been cheated. Looking at all this, the SKM has decided to gherao the Raj Bhavan," said Amra Ram. He also informed that the farmers have already submitted their demands to the governors. They will also submit it to all the MLAs and MPs. He threw light upon the phase-wise beginning of the protest from the capital of all states, which will again restart the protest all over the country.
It is worth noting that farmer unions conducted protest and marches across the nation on Saturday to commemorate the farmers protest conducted in 2020-21.
SKM on 17 November had announced staging a protest at large scale on the second anniversary of the SKM-led farmers' struggle and submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the respective Governors on 26 November.
