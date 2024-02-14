Farmers' meeting with Centre on Thursday amid chaos at Delhi borders: 10 points
While the protesters stayed put on the borders, the police action came whenever any group of the protesting farmers tried to move towards the barricades
As traffic restrictions continue to haunt Delhi-NCR residents due to the farmers' protest around the national capital borders, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said their meeting with the Centre will be held tomorrow, February 15, at 5 pm. Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers want to resolve all the issues peacefully. The meeting comes after two days of chaos that erupted at the Delhi borders as the security forces lobbed tear-gas shells, water cannons and erected barricades to disperse tens of thousands and restrict their entry into the national capital.