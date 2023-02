To seek a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), the farmer's outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on 20 March.

The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM.

It also criticized the Union Budget as "anti-farmer".

The SKM slammed the government for "drastic cuts" in allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health and MNREGA in the Budget presented on February 1.

The farmers' body, which had spearheaded the protest against the now-repealed farm laws, has been demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

Their other demands include withdrawal of cases against farmers, ₹5,000 monthly pension for farmers, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir among others.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed demanding the sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet. The minister has been accused of sexual harassment by a female coach.

The farmer leaders also decided to intensify the struggle to get justice for the aggrieved woman.

(With ANI inputs)