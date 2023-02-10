Farmer's outfit SKM announces ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on 20 March
- The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM
To seek a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), the farmer's outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on 20 March.
