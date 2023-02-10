Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Farmer's outfit SKM announces ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on 20 March

Farmer's outfit SKM announces ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on 20 March

1 min read . 04:41 AM IST Livemint
FILE PHOTO: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav along with party leaders address a press conference 

  • The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM

To seek a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), the farmer's outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on 20 March. 

To seek a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), the farmer's outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on 20 March. 

The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM.

The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM.

It also criticized the Union Budget as "anti-farmer".

It also criticized the Union Budget as "anti-farmer".

The SKM slammed the government for "drastic cuts" in allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health and MNREGA in the Budget presented on February 1.

The SKM slammed the government for "drastic cuts" in allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health and MNREGA in the Budget presented on February 1.

The farmers' body, which had spearheaded the protest against the now-repealed farm laws, has been demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

The farmers' body, which had spearheaded the protest against the now-repealed farm laws, has been demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

Their other demands include withdrawal of cases against farmers, 5,000 monthly pension for farmers, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir among others.

Their other demands include withdrawal of cases against farmers, 5,000 monthly pension for farmers, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir among others.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed demanding the sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet. The minister has been accused of sexual harassment by a female coach.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed demanding the sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet. The minister has been accused of sexual harassment by a female coach.

The farmer leaders also decided to intensify the struggle to get justice for the aggrieved woman.

The farmer leaders also decided to intensify the struggle to get justice for the aggrieved woman.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP