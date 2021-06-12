The Samyukta Kisan Morcha , an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, has decided to stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on 26 June to mark seven months since they started protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on the Delhi borders.

The farmers said they will observe the day as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

"26 June 1975, was a black day in India's history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency," said Inderjit Singh, vice president of All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana

"Our agitation against the Centre's three farm laws completes seven months on 26 June. We will observe the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside Raj Bhawans across the country," he added.

SKM said that memorandums addressed to the President of India will be handed over to state governors on the day.

Protests on Delhi borders

A large number of farmers had reached Delhi’s borders on 26 November last year after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

The farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws will not be withdrawn.

Resumption of dialogue

The SKM had last month written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking resumption of talks over their demands to repeal the three laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

"Today, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has written a letter to the Prime Minister, asking for the resumption of talks with farmers. This letter touches upon several aspects of the farmers' movement, and the ignorant attitude of the government," the farmers' body said.

"Any democratic government would have repealed the three laws that have been rejected by the farmers in whose name these were enacted, and seized the opportunity to provide a legal guarantee of MSP to all farmers," read the letter.

Government's stand

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently said that the central government is ready to talk with the agitating farmers on "options other than the farm bills".

"The central government has always talked in the interest of farmers' welfare, and it is ready to talk with farmers," Tomar said.

"If the farmers' organisations are ready to discuss options other than the agriculture bills, then the government is ready to talk with them," he added.





