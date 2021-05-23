Farmers' protest: 12 opposition parties support countrywide stir on May 26

Marking six months of the farmers protest at Delhi borders, twelve major opposition parties have extended their support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call to observe countrywide protest on May 26. The farmers have been protesting against Centre's farm laws since December 2020.

The joint statement has been signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (SS), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

The joint statement said, “On May 12, we had jointly written to Prime Minister Modi saying the following: Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people."

“We demand the immediate repeal of the farm laws and the legal entitlement to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of C2 50 per cent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission," it added.

It also said that the Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines.

(With inputs from agencies)





