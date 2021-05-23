Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: 12 opposition parties support countrywide stir on May 26

Farmers' protest: 12 opposition parties support countrywide stir on May 26

Premium
Farmers protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi.
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • A joint statement has been signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (SS), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM)
  • The statement said that the Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM

Marking six months of the farmers protest at Delhi borders, twelve major opposition parties have extended their support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call to observe countrywide protest on May 26. The farmers have been protesting against Centre's farm laws since December 2020.

Marking six months of the farmers protest at Delhi borders, twelve major opposition parties have extended their support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call to observe countrywide protest on May 26. The farmers have been protesting against Centre's farm laws since December 2020.

The joint statement has been signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (SS), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

TRENDING STORIES See All

The joint statement has been signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (SS), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The joint statement said, “On May 12, we had jointly written to Prime Minister Modi saying the following: Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people."

“We demand the immediate repeal of the farm laws and the legal entitlement to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of C2 50 per cent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission," it added.

It also said that the Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!