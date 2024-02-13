Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with over 200 unions heading, are marching towards Delhi today after inconclusive talks with Union ministers on Monday.

While Union minister Arjun Munda claims consensus on most issues, farmer leaders said there is still a lack of clarity on legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP).

The Delhi Chalo march is scheduled to start at 10 am. However, the Haryana government has put up fencing around the state in a bid to prevent a repeat of the 2020-21 protest. Here's all you need to know about the protest:

How are the demands different this time?

In 2020, farmers protested against three laws at Delhi borders, leading to their repeal in 2021.

Meanwhile, this time around, the Delhi Chalo was declared, advocating for legal guarantees to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, Swaminathan Commission's formula implementation, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and laborers, and withdrawal of cases against protestors from the 2020-21 demonstrations.

Who are leading the Delhi Chalo march this time?

The unions heading the Farmers' Protest 2.0 are different from the unions that led the protest in 2020-21.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have jointly initiated Delhi Chalo 2.0.

Meanwhile, factionalism within the Bhartiya Kisan Union and Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which played pivotal roles in the 2020 protests, has been evident.

Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Charuni, who were the prominent leaders of the farmers' 2020 protest, are not part of this protest.

Instead, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of SKM (non-political) and Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Sarwan Singh Pandher, are leading the protest this time.

What actions are taken to stop the farmers?

In 2020, farmers freely reached the national capital, but this time, the administration has implemented stringent precautions.

Barbed wire, cement barricades, and road obstacles have sealed all routes to Delhi. Section 144 is in effect, and the Haryana government has closed its borders with Punjab to ensure security measures amid potential protests or gatherings.

The government started the negotiation process even before the farmers' Delhi Chalo march this time. The first meeting between the farmer leaders and the Union ministers took place on February 8. The second meeting took place on February 12.

