Farmers' Protest 2.0: What are the farmers demanding this time? All you need to know about Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Protest 2.0: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are marching towards Delhi in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, demanding legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP).
Farmers Protest 2.0 is in motion, this time called ‘Delhi Chalo’. Nearly after two years, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with over 200 unions heading, are marching towards Delhi today after inconclusive talks with Union ministers on Monday. Farmer leaders said there is still a lack of clarity on legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP).