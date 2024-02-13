 Farmers' Protest 2.0: Traffic movement affected at Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march | Watch | Mint
Farmers' Protest 2.0: Traffic movement affected at Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' march | Watch

Farmers Protest 2.0: Vehicular movement was disrupted at the Delhi-Gurugram border as police prepared to stop farmers from entering the national capital.

Traffic movement affected at Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of farmers' protest 2.0. (HT)Premium
Vehicular movement was disrupted at the Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest on Tuesday. This came amid comprehensive preparations by police in Haryana and Delhi, which have orders to stop them from entering the national capital.

Videos shared by news agencies showed that vehicles were stuck in traffic jams at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to the restrictions on vehicular movement along the borders including Singhu, Shambhu, and Ghazipur.

Take a look at the videos below,

The leaders have claimed that farmers from more than 200 organizations will join the Delhi Chalo march and will assemble in the national capital. They have claimed that the farmers come from all parts of India, but as per reports, more than 90% of the farmers are expected to be from Haryana and Delhi.

Also Read | Live updates on farmers protest 2.0 in Delhi

The administrations in Delhi and Haryana are making elaborate provisions to control the movement of farmers' protests. Section 144 is imposed at various places including the Delhi border and police have warned the farmer groups of strict legal action, if they attempt to enter the national capital.

The police have erected strong barricades and fencing at several places and are even testing their tear-gas shells to remain prepared for any untoward incident.

As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi Police, there shall be a prohibition on assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rally, public meeting by the agitators.

The order stated there will be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any fire-arms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defense at any public place within the territory of Delhi.

There will be a complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor-trolleys.

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa — from February 11 to 13.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST
