Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 in New Delhi. The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce--one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sealed the state's border joining Punjab with barbed wires and concrete blocks to thwart the proposed 'Dilli Chalo' march by the agitated farmers. Besides, Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to prevent congestion on roads.

Farmers protest LIVE updates

Here are 10 updates on farmers protest:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions will march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for planned farmers' march. Details here

Besides a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Haryana government also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of five or more people, in 15 districts, banning any kind of protest or march in the state.

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa -- from February 11 to 13.

Haryana police warn Delhi Chalo farmers with passport cancellation | Watch video

The Chandigarh administration also imposed Section 144 in the city for a period of 60 days in view of the proposed farmers' protest.

Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than two people in public places at all borders between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the jurisdictional area of the northeast district. Besides, the Delhi Police has also prohibited entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, or horses etc, carrying protesters in the city from Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police on high alert, practising tear gas firing

Security has been increased near the Tikri border in Delhi. To prevent any untoward incident, big containers, cemented and iron barricades and water canons were placed by police officials at the Singhu border of Delhi.

The Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss the demands of farmers on Monday, 12 February. Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai -- will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal said they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march. They will launch the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' protest slated to be held on February 16.

‘Chalo Delhi’: Farmers' protest on February 13. What we know so far| 10 points

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday hit out at the Modi government, accusing it of "destroying" 'Kisan' and 'jawan' in the 10 years of its regime. Extending his party's support to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call, Kharge claimed that the central government has not issued any notification on repealing the three farm laws yet.

Iron nails, cement barricades await farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest in Haryana

In 2020, a large number of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three now-repealed farm laws. These laws were -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!