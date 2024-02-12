Farmers protest: 200 farm unions to march to Delhi on Feb 13, Section 144 in Haryana, Delhi border| 10 points
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 in New Delhi. The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce--one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sealed the state's border joining Punjab with barbed wires and concrete blocks to thwart the proposed 'Dilli Chalo' march by the agitated farmers. Besides, Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to prevent congestion on roads.