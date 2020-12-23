Farmers' protest: 5 TMC MPs meet agitators at Singhu border

Farmers' protest: 5 TMC MPs meet agitators at Singhu border1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 03:27 PM IST
- The agitating farmer unions recently announced a relay hunger strike and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23
- Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws
Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's direction, five lawmakers of the party on Wednesday met and interacted with farmers who are on a relay hunger strike at Singhu border.
The five MPs include Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque.
Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India
Earlier, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had said his party will not only keep on fighting for farmers' rights but will also continue to work together to strengthen the democracy.
The agitating farmer unions recently announced a relay hunger strike and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas'.
They further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27.
Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
