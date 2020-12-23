Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: 5 TMC MPs meet agitators at Singhu border
Farmers hold their tools as they shout slogans while a protest against the three new farm laws

Farmers' protest: 5 TMC MPs meet agitators at Singhu border

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST ANI

  • The agitating farmer unions recently announced a relay hunger strike and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23
  • Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws

Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's direction, five lawmakers of the party on Wednesday met and interacted with farmers who are on a relay hunger strike at Singhu border.

Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's direction, five lawmakers of the party on Wednesday met and interacted with farmers who are on a relay hunger strike at Singhu border.

The five MPs include Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Air travel from U.K. to France resumes with mandatory Covid-19 tests

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Mexico and the UK sign trade deal

4 min read . 04:01 PM IST

The five MPs include Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Air travel from U.K. to France resumes with mandatory Covid-19 tests

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Mexico and the UK sign trade deal

4 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

Earlier, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had said his party will not only keep on fighting for farmers' rights but will also continue to work together to strengthen the democracy.

The agitating farmer unions recently announced a relay hunger strike and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas'.

They further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27.

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.