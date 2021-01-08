Friday's talks between the representatives of farmer unions and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, will address issues to end the stalemate with the protesting farmers.

The leaders of protesting farmers will meet government representatives in the national capital's Vigyan Bhavan today at 2 pm to hold the eighth round of talks over the newly-enacted farm laws that have sparked a furore across India.

After the seventh round of talks failed to resolve the deadlock, both sides seem to have toughened their respective stands.

Earlier on Thursday, the farmers took out a tractor rally along the Delhi borders to protest against the three farm laws. The rally was a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for 26 January if their demands are not met.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had expressed satisfaction at the turnout of Thursday's tractor rally and said that they would also participate in the 26th January Republic Day Parade.

"We will participate in the parade on 26th January. Tanks will be on one side and the tractors on the other. Today's rally was good. People will come to Delhi in large numbers on that day too to take part in the parade," Tikait told news agency ANI.

The last meeting, on 4 January, failed to break the stalemate with farmers insisting on the repeal of the new laws introduced in September.

Farmers' protest enters day 44 amid biting cold, rain

The border crossing points to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continue to remain closed for traffic in view of the ongoing farmers' protest entering day 44 amid sporadic rain and biting cold in the city.

The Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh, are closed.

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory to commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara as Chilla and Ghazipur border crossings are closed.

The protests have been going on for over 40 days now and farmers have blocked the highways at Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri and Chilla borders of Delhi.

Tens of thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi borders with Haryana and UP since 26 November in protest against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

