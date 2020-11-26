Farmers' protest against new farm laws poised to reach Delhi

Protests against the recently passed farm laws, which are being spearheaded by farmers of Haryana, Punjab and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, and which have continued for more than a month now, are threatening to reach the national capital on Thursday.

Several farm unions have given the call Delhi Chalo or “head towards Delhi". This is the first in the six-year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that farmers are holding protests on such a large scale against central legislation.

The the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bound feel the heat even more as among the three states whose farmers are most agitated against the farm laws, the party is in power in two—Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—while it lost one of its oldest ally in the third state—Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which opposed the laws in both Parliament and the state have now parted ways with the alliance.

The impact of these protests would also be felt in the winter session of Parliament, as opposition parties would try to corner the Union government on the issue. Dates of the winter session, though, are yet to be announced. The issue had rocked both the Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session when the three central laws were passed. Opposition was against its passage, which led to acrimonious scenes in Rajya Sabha and suspension of some lawmakers.

“The farmer is once again getting sticks and water showers instead of hearing from the BJP government. [If] so much power was put on the border of the country, then terrorism would have stopped! After all, why is Delhi afraid of farmers?" Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal posted on Twitter early on Thursday.

Security has been stepped up in the national capital considering the protests in which thousands of farmers are expected to assemble in the border areas adjoining Delhi. The Delhi Police said it had rejected requests from various farmer organizations to protest in the capital on Thursday and Friday. Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital region, too, will remain suspended till 2pm on Thursday.

“All the three farming laws of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing this laws, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannons are being fired at them. This criminal treatment is absolutely wrong on farmers. Peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In Haryana, too, barricades have been put up near the borders adjoining Punjab to stop the entry of the marching farmers. On Wednesday, there were visuals of police in Haryana using water cannons to disperse protesting farmers and to stop them from going to the national capital. Congress ruled Punjab, under chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has been one of the most vocal voices against the central laws.

“We stand in solidarity with our annadatas who are marching to Delhi to protest peacefully against the draconian farm laws. The BJP govt. cannot suppress the voice of farmers with their cruelty and brute force," T.S. Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh’s cabinet minister and senior Congress leader posted on Twitter on Thursday morning.

