In a bid to avoid a re-run of the 2020 Farmers' Protest, the Haryana and Delhi police have left no stone unturned in preparation for the farmers' ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest scheduled to be held on 13 February. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital.

According to NDTV, the Delhi Police is making every attempt to avoid the unfortunate 26 January 2021 incident wherein protesting farmers clashed with Delhi Police and one particular wing of the tractor rally, led by Deep Sidhu, moved to Red Fort causing chaos in the national capital. The farmers who are planning a protest march to Delhi on 13 February, have several demands, including a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price and pension benefits. The protesting farmers hail from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. “Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law & Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area", Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police prepares for Farmers' Protest

-The Delhi Police is blocking the border of the national capital with Haryana

-Cranes have been deployed to move these barriers if farmers try to cross into Delhi.

-Notably, Haryana too has brought in cement barriers to ensure that the protesting farmers cannot enter Delhi.

-In Delhi, cops are holding drills to practise firing teargas shells if farmers refuse to stop, NDTV reports.

-It is estimated that at least 20,000 farmers with 2,000 tractors are set to enter Delhi day after tomorrow.

-Delhi Police have anticipated that some farmers may use other public transport available, in order to hoodwink, the Delhi Police.

-According to Delhi Police intelligence estimate, some farmers may also come beforehand and gather outside the homes of VIPs such as the Prime Minister, ministers and BJP leaders, reports NDTV

-Delhi Police is also keeping a close watch on social media in the run-up to the protest

-According to NDTV report, the cops of Haryana and Punjab are using tractors to simulate the protest and practise how they will respond. A total of 40 such rehearsal using tractors -- 10 in Haryana, 30 in Punjab -- have been held so far.

-As many as 50 paramilitary companies have been called in to block the farmers.

Delhi Police imposes restrictions

-Prohibit gathering of general public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the jurisdictional area of North East District.

-Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.

-Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi.

-Order that no person / protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc. North East District Police shall make all efforts to detain these persons at the spot.

-Order that any person found to be acting in contravention to this order shall be liable to be punished under section 188 of the India Penal Code, 1860

The Delhi Police noted that the restrictions stay will be imposed from 11 February, Sunday, and will remain in place till 11 March, 2024.

