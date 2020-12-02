Farmers' protest: Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh to meet tomorrow

Ahead of government's talks with protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, according to reports.

The meeting will reportedly take place at around 9:30 am tomorrow morning.

Thursday's meeting with farmer organisations and farm leaders will be the fourth, the last one had failed with the farmers turning down the government's proposal of a special committee to thrash out the differences over the 'controversial' farm laws.

Earlier on Tuesday, meeting between the farmers' leaders and the union government concluded and another round of talks scheduled to be held on 3 December.

"The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on 3 December. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have problem with it," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

"We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision depends on farmers' unions and farmers," Tomar adde.

The farmers have warned that Thursday is the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the farm laws, which the Modi government has called "historic reforms" in the farm sector.

"Tomorrow is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws, otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





