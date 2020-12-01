Farmers' Protest: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar meet JP Nadda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda to hold a high-level meeting over farmers' protest.

Narendra Tomar on late Monday night said that the government has invited farmer organisations for talks on Tuesday at 3 pm at the Vigyan Bhawan as the stir by farmers against the agri laws appeared to intensify.

Citing the onset of winter season and the Covid-19 pandemic, Tomar told news agency ANI, "It is decided that the meeting should be held earlier." Meanwhile, the farmer unions had called for a meeting to decide whether they would be taking up the Centre's offer.

Earlier today, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi said, "There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called."

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via