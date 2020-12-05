PM Modi chairs high-level meet ahead of Centre's meeting with farmers

Ahead of the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers, Amit Shah , Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's house earlier today.

Meanwhile, farmers' union leader Rampal Singh said, "Today, we will only talk about the withdrawal of the three controversial laws and nothing else."

Farmer organisations from Rajasthan has said they will walk along the NH-8 to camp at the Jantar Mantar if government does not withdraw the three black laws.

"Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar," said Rampal Jat, president, Kisan Mahapanchayat.

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today. On Thursday, in the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Responding to that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. "The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," the minister had said.

