Farmers' Protest: ‘Black Friday’ after Shubkaran's death today, tractors march towards Delhi on Feb 26 | Top 10 updates
Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' following a protester's death at Delhi Chalo march. Tractor march planned towards national capital. Talks with government ongoing for resolution before wheat procurement season.
Delhi Chalo march: Farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' today, February 23, following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab's Sangrur district during the ongoing protests, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.