Delhi Chalo march: Farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' today, February 23, following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab's Sangrur district during the ongoing protests, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait .

The protesting farmers halted their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Here are top 10 updates on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest,

1) The SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital, said the BKU leader who led the farmers' protest held in 2020-21 to cause the repeal of the three farm laws, which, later, were taken back by the central government.

2) “On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day program, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on," Tikait told ANI.

3) "On March 14, there will be a program at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," he added.

4) However, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said the government is hopeful of a resolution on the farmers' protest much before the commencement of the wheat procurement season in March.

5) "As told by the agriculture minister, we are willing for further talks. We are happy to talk to them. Probably, we were not able to communicate the full intent. I think constant communication will help resolve the communication gap," Chopra said as quoted by PTI.

6) Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda also said that though several rounds of discussions with the farmers were held, more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus. He further affirmed the central government's commitment to working for the interest of farmers.

7) "I would like to say that meaningful talks have been held in the several rounds of discussions with farmers. But more hard work will have to be put in by both sides for agreement over a few issues. The government of India is committed to working for the interest of farmers and it is doing that," the minister said.

8) "We have told them we will find a solution through discussions because issues are resolved only through dialogues. We should find a solution together so that it is beneficial for everyone. I am hopeful that together we will find a solution," Munda further stated.

9) Farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana borders, raising various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

10) The government has said it is ready for talks with the protesting farmers. However, there was no breakthrough in four rounds of talks that were held between the government, represented by three Union ministers, and the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)

