Farmers protest: Borders shut, Shah-Amarinder talk, govt farmers meet. 10 points

The farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the central government in the last monsoon session entered the eighth day on Thursday with demonstrations on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders remained closed. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers. Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders remained closed. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers.

The police advised the commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, National Highway-44 and Singhu, Auchandi, and Lampur borders, as the traffic is "very heavy".

The Centre is scheduled to hold talks with representatives of farmer unions today. Earlier on Tuesday, the farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.