Farmers' protest: Canadian PM expresses concern, defends 'peaceful' agitation

There was no immediate response to Trudeau’s remarks from the Indian foreign ministry. But the public remarks are unlikely to go down well in New Delhi, coming as it does at a time when the Indian government is set to hold talks with the protesting farmers and has insisted that there will be no repeal of the laws. Canada-India ties had been rocked previously by the Trudeau government’s perceived support to backers of the separatist Khalistan movement but in recent times had stabilized.