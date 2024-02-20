Farmers Protest: Centre blocks 177 social media accounts to maintain ‘public order’
MeitY directs Facebook, Instagram, X, Snap to block 177 accounts and links linked to farmer's protest for public order. Orders issued on Feb 14 and 19, can be restored after protest ends.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the central government has finalised its emergency order directing top social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) and Snap to block 177 accounts and links related to the farmers' protest in order to maintain 'public order'.