As Delhi faced traffic jams due to farmers’ protests on Tuesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the Supreme Court will accommodate lawyers if they are facing problems due to road congestion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assurance from a bench led by CJI Chandrachud came in the morning when it assembled to hear the proceedings.

The apex court said that if any lawyer faces a problem with traffic issues, the bench will accommodate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The farmers’ bodies -- the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha – are staging a protest to press for their demands including the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) and the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the ‘Delhi Chalo' protest.

The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144, restricted entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies as part of measures to maintain the law and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police on Tuesday used tear gas, detained many farmers and heavily barricaded border points to block the tens of thousands of protesters from entering Delhi.

The protesting farmers from Haryana and Punjab said that the central government has failed to meet some of their key demands from the previous protests.

In 2021, the Narendra Modi-led government repealed a set of farm laws that had triggered the first round of protests from farmers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a letter to CJI Chandrachud, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish Aggarwala has urged to take suo motu action against erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.

He has also requested the CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to lawyers not being present before the courts due to traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!