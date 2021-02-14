Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested

Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 10:40 AM IST
Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest. Toolkit account, run by Khalistanis, allegedly decided to conduct a digital strike post on the Republic Day incident.
Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.
Toolkit account, run by Khalistanis, allegedly decided to conduct a digital strike post on the Republic Day incident.
Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.
Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said: We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case.
Amid the controversies over 'Toolkit' regarding ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that it is a serious matter and this shows some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India.
Interacting with media persons, Javadekar said, "The 'Toolkit' matter is a serious one. It clearly shows that some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India."
